Adam S. Randall, 1800 block of Jerome Boulevard, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), felony bail jumping.
The principal of Burlington High School has resigned after just six months on the job.
The man killed by police on Monday had an outstanding felony warrant for absconding during house arrest.
A 24-year-old man from Racine has been identified as the victim fatally shot Monday during an altercation with police in Kenosha County.
A 25-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in Racine. A suspect is in custody.
A teenager accused of shooting his girlfriend was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Last month, Johanna Pascoe imprinted handprints and pet pawprints into a salt dough compound with her two nephews. She had planned on painting the hardened creations and gifting them to family for Christmas. However, she never got to do that.
CALEDONIA — Drunk parents allegedly were involved in a rollover accident with their minor child in the car.
Racine police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night in the 1700 block of Packard Avenue.
The man accused of shooting at Racine Police Department officers earlier this week was in Circuit Court on Friday, where bail was set at $250,000.
The libero/defensive specialist from Beaverton, Oregon made her commitment to the Badgers on Thursday night after rethinking her initial decision and realizing she "needed to follow my heart."