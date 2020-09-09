ACLU calls for Kenosha curfew violations to be dismissed, investigation of alleged 'excessive use of force'

The ACLU claims that the curfew was illegally put in place by Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, with the ACLU claiming that sheriffs do not have the authority to institute such curfews; only local governments, not law enforcement institutions, have the ability to do that, according to the ACLU.

“When the Kenosha Common Council declared a state of emergency on August 25, and transferred emergency powers to the mayor, he failed to provide critical details about the curfew,” the ACLU said in a release.

including where exactly it would be enforced, who was subject to it, and whether or not there were exemptions,” the ACLU said in a release.

“An investigation by the Department of Justice is imperative,” the letter to Kaul, signed by ACLU of Wisconsin Staff Attorney R. Timothy Muth and Advocacy Director Molly Collins, states in its allegations that protesters’ rights guaranteed under the First Amendment and Fourth Amendment were violated.

The Journal Times has reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Justice for comment on this story and had not received a reply as of 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.

