BIGGIE PAWS MATERNITY WARD Introducing Biscuit's Babies ... The Super Six ... Born on 2/28/21 and getting revved up to... View on PetFinder
The biker, a 38-year-old from Whitefish Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two years ago, Caledonia village leaders said they would re-assess a plan that would charge Four Mile Road residents between $31,625.18 and $156,293.35 for sewer & water connections put in to benefit a business park across the street. The plan was paused, but now it's being considered again. “I’m probably going to end up losing my house, living in my truck,” said one property owner.
One man with a history of dealing cocaine, whose address matches the suspected drug house, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine after less than two one-hundredths of a pound of cocaine was allegedly found in his car.
New Berlin man will spend the rest of his live in prison for the shooting death of his romantic rival.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched an officer in the chest as police attempted to remove him from a property where he was not welcome.
For at least the fourth time in the last two weeks, there has been a vehicle theft reported from a Racine County car dealership.
The city says it has partnered with West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management to develop the site into a multi-family housing building with commercial components.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with hit and run after allegedly being involved in a two-car accident.
On Thursday, 13 months and two weeks after the first COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in Wisconsin, capacity limits have been lifted in the City of Racine.
Two league sources told the State Journal Thursday afternoon that Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness has been festering for a while, despite Rodgers putting together his third MVP season last year in response to the team’s first-round selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
