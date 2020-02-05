Access the database of all 232,579 registered voters whose names might be purged from Wisconsin's voter roll

More than 232,000 people's names are on a list that the Wisconsin Elections Commission may soon be removing from its voter rolls, meaning they will no longer be registered to vote.

The names were added to the list because the WEC believes those individuals might have moved, but potentially thousands of names on the list have not moved and thus should not be removed from voter rolls.

Using the database below, you can search to see if you are at risk of having your name removed. If you are a registered voter in Wisconsin and your name is not on the list, or if your name is on the list at a prior address and you have re-registered at your new address, your voter registration status should be active.