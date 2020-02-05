You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Access the database of all 232,579 registered voters whose names might be purged from Wisconsin's voter roll
0 comments

Access the database of all 232,579 registered voters whose names might be purged from Wisconsin's voter roll

More than 232,000 people's names are on a list that the Wisconsin Elections Commission may soon be removing from its voter rolls, meaning they will no longer be registered to vote.

The names were added to the list because the WEC believes those individuals might have moved, but potentially thousands of names on the list have not moved and thus should not be removed from voter rolls.

Using the database below, you can search to see if you are at risk of having your name removed. If you are a registered voter in Wisconsin and your name is not on the list, or if your name is on the list at a prior address and you have re-registered at your new address, your voter registration status should be active.

Loading...
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News