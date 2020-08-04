Abreu, Moncada HR; White Sox spoil Brewers home opener, 6-4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MILWAUKEE — José Abreu hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning, Leury García scored on a wild pitch in the eighth and Yoan Moncada added a solo shot in the ninth to lift the Chicago White Sox over Milwaukee 6-4 in the Brewers’ belated home opener Monday night.

“I was thankful to do my job today,” Abreu said. “We needed that hit, and I was just thinking making a good stroke to help the team. I want to just keep doing good things for this team.”

Milwaukee was set to open Miller Park for a weekend series against St. Louis, but that was postponed after numerous Cardinals tested positive for the coronavirus. The Brewers had been idle since Wednesday at Pittsburgh.

Chicago has won five straight, all on the road. Starter Carlos Rodón was pulled after two innings with left shoulder soreness, but Ross Detwiler (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Alex Colomé worked the ninth for his second save.

“It’s always good to be around the team that we have right now,” Abreu said. “This group that we have right now, with all these young guys and all this energy. That motivates you even more every day.”