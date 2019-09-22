Best of Racine County is an annual project of The Journal Times. From July 21 through Aug. 2, readers were invited to enter their choices online at www.journaltimes.com and in a paper ballot that was published in The Journal Times on July 21.

Results were then tallied by Journal Times employees. The winners in each category are the people, organizations and businesses that received the most votes from our readers.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Journal Times reporters, editors and photographers produced the content for the 2019 Best of Racine County section, which published on Sunday, Sept. 22. The section was edited by Journal Times Reporter Alyssa Mauk. The cover and graphic elements were designed by graphic artist Dan Talsky.

If you have questions or comments about Best of Racine County, contact Alyssa Mauk at 262-631-1726, or send an email to alyssa.mauk@journaltimes.com.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments