About the Washington Park Pool
0 comments

About the Washington Park Pool

  • 0

For about a quarter of a century, the Washington Park outdoor swimming pool was a popular place in the summer. 

The pool was built in 1938-39, as was the nearby Washington Park Recreation Center  - renamed Tyler-Doner in 2002 - and opened in 1939.

The park and center with built with a grant through the Works Progress Administration (WPA), a federak agency created in 1935 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The pool was abandoned in the 1960s and permanently closed in 1968.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News