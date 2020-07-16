About the Washington Park Pool

For about a quarter of a century, the Washington Park outdoor swimming pool was a popular place in the summer.
The pool was built in 1938-39, as was the nearby Washington Park Recreation Center - renamed Tyler-Doner in 2002 - and opened in 1939.
The park and center with built with a grant through the Works Progress Administration (WPA), a federak agency created in 1935 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
The pool was abandoned in the 1960s and permanently closed in 1968.
