About the contest

The Journal Times began taking nominations in early March for local nurses to honor in this special section. Ten nurses were selected to be highlighted for National Nurses Week. Nine of them were chosen by a community-based panel of judges and one through an online people’s-choice vote.

While this section recognizes area nurses, The Journal Times would like to thank all health care workers for everything they have done over the past few months, working to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and to care for those who became ill with COVID-19. Thank you.

Contest sponsors for “Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare” are Gateway Technical College, Skin RN and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The judges:

Victoria Hulback, dean of the School of Nursing, Gateway Technical College

Michelle Sandberg, coordinator, KRW Tobacco-Free Coalition

Allyson Senica, clinical instructor, Gateway Technical College

Cover photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times were taken in the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., Racine, on April 3. On that day members of the community gathered in their vehicles to show their support for front line health care workers.

