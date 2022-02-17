NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Abdullah I. Jasim, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine.
The former Green Bay Packers All-Pro was at his in-laws' house when he answered the door and a fellow member of the Packers alumni was there, wearing his Pro Football Hall of Fame member gold blazer.
A man shot and wounded five people in Racine early Sunday then killed himself as police closed in, authorities said.
Jaramillo's Home Cook'n's most popular dishes include traditional birria and steak tacos, but Reuben also whips up tacos al pastor — pork tacos made with a spicy sauce topped with pineapples.
James Hamilton, a 31-year-old who was shot to death in his own home in Racine last fall, may have been involved in a shootout with the suspects prior to his death.
A man in Mount Pleasant accidentally shot himself in the hand while cleaning his gun on Emmertsen Road Friday afternoon.
Two people were shot Friday afternoon near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Kewaunee Street.
More information is coming out regarding the violent death last year of a Racine man suspected of being involved in drug dealing.
The man accused of shooting five people before killing himself as police closed in Sunday night in Downtown Racine has been identified by police.
The housing market was hot. So this couple bought a former funeral home in Racine and turned it into an actual home.
An inmate at the Racine County Jail has been accused of breaking another inmate's jaw and strangling him.
