Abandoned Haunted House Complex offers four haunted experiences

MOUNT PLEASANT — Looking for a good Halloween scare? Visit the Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 Southeast Frontage Road, from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5 (until 10 p.m. Nov. 4-5).

This haunted house complex has four different haunted experiences, featuring two large, full-sized haunted houses for some scary Halloween entertainment.

The haunted house experiences include:

Ambush Haunted House

An intense startle-scare haunted house, with loud noises, actors popping out of unexpected places, bright lighting effects and engulfing scenes. This haunted experience takes approximately 20 minutes to complete.

Hysteria Haunted House

Things are not what they seem in this haunted house experience. Focusing on interactions between the mind and the senses, these visual and audible scares will have guests confused and misdirected. Illusions, lighting effects, sounds and actor interactions will keep guests on their toes in this 20 minute walking adventure.

Stalker Haunted House

An interactive startle-scare haunted, 20 minute walking experience, that allows the mind to play tricks on guests as they are engulfed in spooky scenes. Characters will be lurking throughout the shacks, scenes and vegetation, so be sure to stay with the group so no one gets left behind.

Abandoned’s Axe Throwing

Learn how to throw axes at targets to get into the zombie apocalypse mood. Guests that can hit the target will get free stuff.

This year’s Abandoned Haunted House Complex schedule is as follows:

Ticket booth closes at 11:30 p.m., but haunted houses will remain open until the line ends. Two of the three haunted house experiences will be available each night and Abandoned’s Axe Throwing will be available every night. Be in line at 6:45 p.m. to witness “The Rising”: Watch the monsters and creatures make their way to the haunted houses for the night.

Blackout Night for Hysteria Haunted House on Nov. 5 is a one-night-only, lights-out experience. Costumers will go through the Hysteria Haunted House in complete darkness. Each group will get an LED candle and make their way through the pitch black maze of monsters.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Ambush, Hysteria or Stalker Haunted Houses — $40, $55 with quickpass.

Everything Package: Ambush, Hysteria or Stalker Haunted Houses plus Abandoned’s Axe Throwing — $45

Abandoned Quickpass Combo — $80

Abandoned’s Axe Throwing — $5 (must be 16 or older to participate).

Quickpass Haunt Entry — $15 (allows costumers to skip all the general admission lines for any haunted house. Pick up tickets at the Quick Pass Ticket window).