 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AAUW Racine scholarship applications now available
0 comments

AAUW Racine scholarship applications now available

  • 0

RACINE — Applications for the scholarships AAUW-Racine annually awards to Racine County women attending two- and four-year accredited colleges are now available.

Scholarships will be awarded to Racine County women enrolled in the second half of their associate degree program as of the fall semester of 2021 and Racine County women enrolled as a junior or senior at a 4-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.

Applications and supporting materials can be submitted on a protected page on AAUW-Racine’s website, https://racine-wi.aauw.net. There are also links to print out hard copies of the application and instructions.

A scholarship to attend the National Conference for College Women Leaders (NCCWSL) in College Park, Md., in May 2021, is also available.

The deadline for submitting applications and supporting materials is Feb. 15. Winners will be notified on or before April 30. Email aauwracinescholar@gmail.com with any questions.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Burlington High teacher under investigation encouraged students to not wear masks
Local News

Burlington High teacher under investigation encouraged students to not wear masks

  • 6 min to read

Prior to being placed under investigation for directing students to consider debunked election fraud theories, school district records show that Burlington High School teacher Jeff Taff urged students to examine COVID-19 conspiracy theories that the public health crisis is a hoax, that vaccines are harmful, that death totals related to the pandemic are inflated, and that the Democratic Party along with other "global elites" including Bill Gates manufactured the crisis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News