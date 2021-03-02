AAUW Book Sale taking appointments

RACINE — The AAUW Racine Spring Used Book Sale will again be held in the lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. Appointments to attend the sale will be taken for Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, March 12-May 8.

Up to 10 people will be allowed in the book sale site per hour. Sale times are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. Shoppers must wear masks, maintain social distancing and be COVID-19 symptom free. Call 262-632-6341 to make an appointment. Payment can be made with cash or check. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.