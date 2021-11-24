 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aarron S Petersen

Aarron Petersen

Aarron S Petersen, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, first degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13), child enticement, possession of an electric weapon, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News