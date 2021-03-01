A virtual Thoughts for Food for 2021

RACINE — Thoughts for Food, an annual benefit for the Racine County Food Bank, has gone virtual. Now in its 29th year, the planning committee was forced to look at either cancelling the event or getting creative due to the COVID-19 virus. To avoid the potential for a “super-spreader” event and still raise money for the Food Bank, an alternative was settled on.
The event, traditionally held on the first Saturday in March, will be “broadcast” via YouTube this year. A diverse group of 12 bands has offered their time and talent as have lighting specialists and sound technicians. Videos will begin streaming on Saturday, March 6. Viewers will be encouraged to make donations either through the Facebook site at facebook.com/thoughtsforfood or the Thoughts for Food website at thoughtsforfood.org.
The website address for viewing is: youtube.com/channel/UCDbsBMTkjTLAf3jRgtyqzdA.
“I was sad to see that COVID took it away from us,” Dan Taivalkoski, executive director of the Racine County Food Bank, said of a normal Thoughts for Food in a promotional video posted on Thoughts for Food’s website. “I’m really hoping that folks will buy in to our new virtual Thoughts for Food for 2021, with the sincere hope that for next year in 2022 we can get back to normal (and) give each other a hug again.”
Lineup
Bands that have provided a recording of their music include:
- Rocky Rose — An original Americana five-piece band that bring to life the diary of Rachelle Rose Koshen
- Full Flavor — A longtime local band that provides energetic rock music
- Fall Hazard — A cover band headed by singer Renee Schoening
- Nick Ramsey & The Family — A four-piece hip-hop and poetic funk band rooted in original music
- Stephen Hull Experience — Experience the blues through the heart and soul of a self-taught blues artist
- High Stakes Band — A rhythm and blues and soft rock band
- Slaughter Party — Kill pop out of Kenosha
- Weird Science — Not your ordinary cover band; formed in 2007 in Racine County, this group insists on offering fans of live music something they just can’t get anywhere else: classic 80’s party music remade into modern power-pop
- Ricky Orta II: The Duo — A southeast Wisconsin based singer/guitarist and songwriter who delivers gritty, intense vocals above soaring guitar in pairing of blues and rock.
- Mohr Avenue — From My Chemical Romance to Taylor Swift, Charlie Bussian and Mike Jacyna put their own acoustic twist on some of their favorite songs
- Venganza — High school punk/metal band
- Alahna Rae — Smooth rhythm and blues
TFF history
Thoughts for Food began in 1993 as a means to stock the Racine County Project Emergency Food Pantry and have some fun while doing it. Back then, a single venue featured bands playing for free with donations and food going to the Food Pantry. Since then, it has grown exponentially, with the 2020 event featuring over 40 bands in 18 venues throughout Downtown Racine. This event, along with the Empty Bowls event, are two of the Food Bank’s major fundraisers. With the demand for food being as big now as it ever has been, the virtual event will hopefully raise money for needed food purchasing.
Donations
Donations can also be submitted via:
- PayPal at bit.ly/2NI92EP
- By going in-person or mailing a check to Racine County Food Bank, 2000 DeKoven Ave., No. 2, Racine, WI 53403-2481.
