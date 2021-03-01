A virtual Thoughts for Food for 2021

Lineup

Thoughts for Food began in 1993 as a means to stock the Racine County Project Emergency Food Pantry and have some fun while doing it. Back then, a single venue featured bands playing for free with donations and food going to the Food Pantry. Since then, it has grown exponentially, with the 2020 event featuring over 40 bands in 18 venues throughout Downtown Racine. This event, along with the Empty Bowls event, are two of the Food Bank’s major fundraisers. With the demand for food being as big now as it ever has been, the virtual event will hopefully raise money for needed food purchasing.