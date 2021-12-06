 Skip to main content
A virtual holiday concert Dec. 15

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — Spirit of Racine Music Makers wants to bring the joy and love of the season to the wider Racine community and beyond with a virtual holiday concert, "A Spirit Christmas 2021," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.

More than 50 members will present the concert including volunteer instrumentalists, handbell ringers and vocalists.

To view the concert, go to the Spirit of Racine Music Makers YouTube channel, https://go.evvnt.com/960779-0.

