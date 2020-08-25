Related to this story
EDITOR'S NOTE: Videos are graphic.
Public figures — some connected to Kenosha like native Trae Waynes (who is an NFL cornerback) and local YouTuber Tristan Jass, and some apparently unconnected to southeast Wisconsin like Podcaster Akilah Hughes — quickly weighed in with their reactions to the shooting.
Hundreds of demonstrators have taken to the streets in what some are calling riots in Kenosha. Rocks and bricks have been thrown, and at least one molotov cocktail being thrown has been reported, as is property damage.
The attorney says that Blake was checking on his kids in a vehicle when at least one Kenosha Police officer shot him. According to a family member, Blake survived after surgery last night. "We will not excuse the actions of the Kenosha Police department, but his mother asks everyone to please remain peaceful."
In a statement Sunday night, Gov. Tony Evers confirmed the reports that the Black man shot Sunday afternoon by police in Kenosha was Jacob Blake.