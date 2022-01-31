A valentine's dinner show with Elvis

RACINE — Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel will present “Love You Tender,” an Elvis-themed valentine’s dinner show, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.
While known as the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, Elvis Presley could equally be hailed as the King of the Love Song. Whether singing about falling into love or falling out of it, about tender love or a suspicious mind, Elvis expressed so much feeling in his performances. Van Thiel brings that same sincerity to his performances.
The dinner menu features chicken cordon bleu, rigatoni with meatballs and sausage, wedding salad, parsley potatoes, green beans, fresh bread and butter, beverage and dessert. A vegetarian option of eggplant parmigiana is available upon request.
Tickets cost $52. Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 10. Go to elvoicepresley.com or call 262.676.2690.
