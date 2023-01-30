A Valentine's dinner show with Elvis

RACINE — A Valentine's dinner show titled "Love You Tender" will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Music by Elvis Presley will be performed by Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel.
While he was known as the king of rock 'n roll, Presley could equally be hailed as the king of the love song. Whether singing about falling into love or falling out of it, about tender love or a suspicious mind, Elvis expressed so much feeling in his performances. Van Thiel brings that same sincerity to his performances.
A dinner of chicken cordon bleu, wedding salad, parsley potatoes, green beans, bread and butter, coffee, tea and cheesecake will be served. A vegetarian option of eggplant parmigiana is available upon request.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $60 and must be purchased by Feb. 16. Call 262-676-2690 or go to https://go.evvnt.com/1537083-0.