A sugar bush experience at River Bend

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a sugar bush experience program from mid-February through March.

Attendees will learn and engage in each aspect of the maple sugaring experience. A naturalist will guide private groups through the forest to drill and tap a maple tree, collect and carry buckets of sap back to the evaporator for boiling, and taste the progression from sap to syrup to sugar. This one-hour, outdoor program is offered Monday through Saturday by appointment.

Group size is limited to nine people. The cost is $50 and advance reservations are required. Call 262-639-1515 or send email to info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.

As an option, people are welcome to sponsor a maple tree. Sponsors receive a pint of real maple syrup, and their name on a maple tree in the sugar bush. To sponsor a tree, call 262-639-1515 or go to riverbendracine.org.

River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for adults, children and families of Racine County and surrounding areas. Proceeds from this event will be used to support the nature center’s programs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0