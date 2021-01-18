A Sip & Dip virtual valentine's fundraiser

RACINE — Sexual Assault Services of Racine County is offering a Sip & Dip virutal valentine's fundraiser Feb. 12-15.
The cost is $70 and the package for two people includes a bottle of wine from Stones Throw Winery (or equivalent); two kinds of French chocolate fondue from Chocolate MKE; a variety of sweet, salty, crunchy and fruity dippers; and an exclusive link to digital entertainment. Participants enjoy this at home and choose the timing. One lucky package will contain golden ticket VIP passes to SAS's wine tasting fundraiser in the summer of 2021.
Package pickup will be Friday, Feb. 12, at a central Racine location. People can RSVP and reserve their pickup spot by emailing karenfromscan@focusracine.org. For tickets, go to https://go.evvnt.com/720348-0.
SAS will use proceeds to support its mission to provide a safe and compassionate environment to help promote the healing of sexual assault survivors and their support people.
