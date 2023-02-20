WATERFORD — The Haylofters, a nonprofit theater group in Burlington, will hold a 1980’s retro dance fundraiser called Flashback Friday on Friday, March 31, at Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Road.

A cash bar will be available at 6 p.m.; a buffet dinner and music by pianist Sean Cunningham will begin at 7 p.m. After dinner, the Jolly Ringwalds band will play for listening or dancing. In addition to selection of a prom king and queen that night, a silent auction, a live auction and raffles will be held.

Prom or 1980's attire is suggested but not mandatory.

Tickets cost $60. A table of 10 is available for $550. Go to thehaylofters.ludus.com. Proceeds will go toward upgrading the lobby at the Malt House Theater in Burlington.