A restaurant in rural Calif. serves up second chances

"Finally I went to Stan and said: 'I'm sorry. I was wrong.' I couldn't think of what else to say. I asked if I could ever come back. He said: 'OK. When do you want to start?' "

On this day, Trevor Breckenridge, Antonio's newest employee, was darting in and out a back door to grab and deliver pizzas.

When it's his turn on the pizza line, he has a knack for tossing dough. He thinks it's because he used to be a sign spinner — sometimes dressed as the Statue of Liberty. "It's the same idea, different consistency," he said.

The median income in town is about $24,000 a year; still, Breckenridge said, every customer tips well — at least at the beginning of the month. Between deliveries, he described his childhood: "I didn't have the attention of the person who was supposed to be taking care of me," Breckenridge said — an insight gained during a prison therapy group.

For most of his youth he shied from drugs, then tried heroin. "I went from nothing to a gram a day and places so dark I wouldn't wish them on my worst enemy," he said.