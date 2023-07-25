RACINE — A mental health support phone line is helping veterans and their families in south eastern Wisconsin.

Veteran’s Outreach of Wisconsin started the 9 — Line program in January for mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The program is free under the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program through the department of veteran’s affairs.

Many veterans struggle with mental health disorders such as PTSD, anxiety and depression after they return from combat.

Suicide rates among veterans are currently at an all-time high, according to the United Service Organization. In 2021, a study by the Watson Institute found that the number of veterans who served in the military after 9/11 that died from suicide was four times higher than the number of service members killed in combat during the same 20-year period.

The line was created as a resource that veterans can use to get support for any mental health issues they may be facing, according to Danielle Ophale from Veteran’s Outreach of Wisconsin.

“It’s like a wraparound service, where if someone does have an issue of some type, food insecurities, housing, can’t pay their bills, whatever it is, we can find the resources that would best suit them and hold their hand through the process,” Ophale said.

Ophale said in order to be enrolled in the program, the person must be a veteran and have experienced suicidal thoughts within 30 days from when they reached out to VOW.

The line is also open to immediate family members of veterans to reach out for support.

“We found that it’s sort of something that’s always left in the back,” Ophale said. “If you’re going through something, it stresses out your significant other and it stresses out your children, so we just feel like we need to get everyone involved to make that one person better.”

When Veteran’s Outreach of Wisconsin receives a call, email or message from a veteran or veteran’s family in need of help, someone from VOW will reach out to them to assess what kind of support they are in need of.

If they determine that the person is in a high risk situation, VOW will help get them to the VA immediately, according to Ophale. If they determine that the person is a lower risk, they will stay on the line with them and give them help and support for the problem they have.

Ophale said they get a few calls to the line a day. While not every call is eligible for the program, Ophale said they still offer assistance to those who call and are in need of other services or help.

Any veteran or immediate family member of a veteran that wants to use the 9 line service can call (262)-456-7059, email 9LINE@VOWVILLAGES.com or message the veteran’s outreach Facebook page.