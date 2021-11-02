The failures and abuses documented at asylums in the 19th century and throughout the 20th century in the U.S. are why many experts say the old model of mental institutions needs to stay gone, at least as it existed before.

The path forward for most experts involves an integrated system of services: having available beds in dedicated mental health facilities for when someone is in crisis, but not keeping them there for months or years at a time. Then, once they’re stabilized, they can be ensured stable housing.

“The other thing we know is, working with these patients, one of the things we have to do … is called ‘housing first.’ We have to get them into a safe, stable housing situation. Where, even if they’re actively psychotic, actively abusing (drugs or alcohol), that they have a place where they feel safe. Once we establish some kind of baseline for them, then we can start with how to treat them,” said Dr. Patricia D’Antonio, a professor of mental health nursing at the University of Pennsylvania.

On top of that, having reliable access to medication if necessary and other supports (such as therapy or support groups) can help them be part of society — not closed off in a prison or somewhere else like a prison, where their mental health is likely to worsen.

Still, for some with severe and chronic mental illnesses, “the optimal option is long-term care in a psychiatric hospital,” states an article published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2015. That study concluded that psychiatric asylums should make a comeback in a small scale, so long as they are “safe, modern and humane.”

Not only is the solution complex, but so is funding it. There’s no real estimate on how many millions or billions of dollars this would cost for any given state or the country as a whole. It also would be impossible to get done quickly, since so many more mental health professionals would be needed to get trained to staff new facilities.

According to a report from Open Minds Market, $225 billion was spent in the U.S. on mental health treatment and services in 2019; that includes spending on therapy, medications, substance abuse facilities and psychiatric treatments.

“We’re starting to notice the cost of not addressing mental health,” D’Antonio said. “We’re starting to see the cost of depending on jails.” In Wisconsin, one year of incarceration in a prison costs taxpayers around $38,000.

“The cost is wastage of lives and wastage of potential,” D’Antonio continued. “In your case, a patient’s life (referring to James) could have been saved if he had been in a safe mental health environment.”

Legislators open to some funding

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and other lawmakers have said they are open to considering funding for housing exclusively for sex offenders who are released from incarceration, which could alleviate the burden cities and counties have of finding housing for sex offenders — tenants that many landlords don’t want and family members may not want to welcome into their homes. But there are only around 25,000 registered sex offenders in Wisconsin. If approximately 4% of the state population has a serious mental illness, as the National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates, sex offenders would be outnumbered by a ratio of 4-to-1 (ignoring potential overlaps in those totals).

No system could be perfect.

“The problem is not impossible to fix. It’s a problem of the political and social will to fix it,” said D’Antonio.

One major problem beyond dollars and cents and expertise is how few people with severe mental illness are aware that they need help, and could be a danger to themselves or others because of that ignorance.

As many as 50% of people with mental illness have a system known as “anosognosia,” a term translated as “lack of insight” that medically refers to someone who does not understand that they are sick. It is a symptom very common in people suffering from dementia. Elizabeth Sinclair Hancq of the Treatment Advocacy Center said that it can sometimes seem impossible to get help for someone who suffers from anosognosia since it’s tougher to convince them to stick to a treatment plan.

“I think the silver bullet is encouraging local communities to experiment with what works best for them,” D’Antonio said. “It’s easy to talk about federal dollars. But most of the good ideas start at the local or state level.”

But so far in the U.S., reforms have rarely been significant. As The Treatment Center reported in 2010: “The present mental health system appears to be bankrupt of ideas for fixing this disaster. In Florida, Dade and Broward Counties are designing ‘the first county jails ever to be built specifically for inmates with chronic and severe mental illness.’ In Maine it has been proposed to close some jails and transform them “into short-term lockups or specialty facilities for people with mental illnesses.” In Montana a proposal has been made to open “a special prison for the mentally ill who are now housed in the regular prison.” In Pennsylvania “lawmakers are considering a novel idea to deal with prison overcrowding . . . (by) moving prisoners with mental illnesses into state mental hospitals.”

In Italy, a model alternative

“Spend a week in Trieste, Italy, and the first thing you may notice is what’s missing. There are no tents on the sides of roads or under bridges — a common sight in the cities of California, where I live” states a report by freelance health reporter Rob Waters published last year in the Health Affairs journal. “There are no cardboard boxes serving as mattresses for distressed, disheveled people. No one sleeps on the sidewalk or publicly confronts the voices in their heads as passersby avert their gaze.”

In Trieste, a port city with a population of around 200,000, there are four community health centers plus a psychiatric emergency unit at the local hospital. At the community mental health centers, patients are able to come and go with they please, allowing for a sense of community, while also having access to therapists and being a stable place to pick up medication.

When there’s a mental health emergency, a team of mental health professionals — not cops who may only have a week or so of mental health training — is immediately dispatched to the location to deal with the crisis.

Allen Frances, a former chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Duke University School of Medicine, once wrote that Trieste “the place I would most want to be if I had a severe mental illness.”

Then by contrast, Frances wrote elsewhere, the U.S. may be “the worst place in the world to have a mental illness.”

