 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'A Number' to be livestreamed from UWP
0 comments

'A Number' to be livestreamed from UWP

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

SOMERS — “A Number,” a UW-Parkside Studio production, will be livestreamed from Studio A at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

The only way to change the past is to create a new one. In a strikingly familiar future, a regretful father attempts to fix the mistakes he made in raising his son by starting over with a clone — or rather, a number of clones. But is it really possible atone for the sins of the past? Powerful, unpredictable and devastating, Caryl Churchill’s suspenseful "A Number" sees the shocking story unfold as the men reconnect over several encounters, delving into what really happened and allowing the audience to explore for themselves: who do you trust, and who is to blame?

To request a free ticket, go to uwp.edu/therita.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News