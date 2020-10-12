'A Number' presented via live stream at UWP

The only way to change the past is to create a new one. In a strikingly familiar future, a regretful father attempts to fix the mistakes he made in raising his son by starting over with a clone — or rather, a number of clones. But is it really possible atone for the sins of the past? Powerful, unpredictable and devastating, Caryl Churchill’s suspenseful "A Number" sees the shocking story unfold as the men reconnect over several encounters, delving into what really happened and allowing the audience to explore for themselves: Who do you trust, and who is to blame?