We are in the season when Racine County high school and college students, who are nearing graduation, are being asked about “What’s next?” in their lives. At both of these life inflection points, the consequences of the decision are significant. The students are at a kind of crossroads alongside all of their friends, and there is no way to avoid the gravity of the situation. Family members are also in the grip of the moment, balancing how involved they should be in the decision about this next phase of life.
As a college administrator and career services professional, I witness the pain and excitement that comes at these particular moments up close. I see the prospective students and their guardians weighing college choices, and college graduates stepping into their lives after college. I see these transitions in my personal life, too. As my friends are sending their kids to college, they share their worries about whether their child will choose the “right” path and what to do when the chosen path doesn’t seem to be unfolding as planned.
Throughout our lives, we are presented with opportunities and challenges. We want the “right” answer, but we question what to do when there are many “right” answers along with maybe some hidden “wrong” ones? How can we know which path to take?
These are interesting times. Within the next ten years, 40 percent of jobs are predicted to be substantially different from their current form. Right now, in Mount Pleasant, Foxconn is preparing to build a factory that’s expected to bring many jobs to Racine County. It was quite the surprise for our region two summers ago, that’s why it’s important for students to have diversity in their career training because other companies and more jobs may follow. The landscape of Racine County could very much look different 20 years from now. We are already seeing many industries transformed by technology – some in ways that we appreciate, and some changes that may concern us. Regardless of how we feel about these changes, graduates are entering a new environment than what previous generations experienced.
Carthage College is taking a new approach to help students and their families navigate these challenging times. Starting with the fall 2019 incoming students, each student will automatically be enrolled into The Aspire Program. The program will help students to explore who they are, how they can be connected in the community, and what skills they need (like leadership, entrepreneurship, and creativity) to prepare them for their chosen career paths and to adjust over time. By providing students with many small opportunities to explore these big life questions, students will be more informed, empowered to take manageable steps, and able to build the skills and support network to help them succeed not just in that first step after graduation, but throughout their lives.
As Racine County thinks about how to best support students on the cusp of taking their next steps, I hope that you will keep the following in mind:
1. There are many “right” paths students can take to shape their lives. The more life you live, the more you know about yourself and the world. Young people are finding their way and won’t get everything right…we need to help them celebrate the wins as much as we guide them through understanding that not every decision will be perfect.
2. Engage students with questions about who they are and how they might want to contribute to the world regularly, but keep it simple. Engagement with the big questions of life work best when they are broken into smaller bites – focus on helping students understand their strengths and curiosities to develop a better sense for their interests and openness to exploring things they have not considered, particularly for undecided students. Sometimes long-term questions, like “What do you want to do with your life?” inspire a student, but for an undecided student, it might just shut down the conversation, because it’s too big.
3. Help students learn from real people and experiences, not just gathering information through passive sources. Students need to talk to a variety of people about what they do and why; what they love and don’t; how the industry or job function might change in coming years. In the best of circumstances, students get to experience the environment or the work.
Finding a path is about expanding and narrowing the field of vision regularly – looking internally and engaging with the external. These skills are built over a lifetime and programs, like The Aspire Program at Carthage College, are designed to guide students on the complicated journey of figuring out one’s place and finding the confidence to embrace it.
