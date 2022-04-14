"A Little Princess" ballet opening April 30

KENOSHA — Ballet Kenosha is performing "A Little Princess" on April 30 at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road in Kenosha, featuring students from Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts.

"A Little Princess" is Ballet Kenosha’s first spring performance, a new addition to the organization’s season that includes an annual performance of "The Nutcracker."

This full-length ballet features more than 30 students, ages 5 to 18.

Local Kenosha resident, and graduating high school senior, Hannah Kraus will play the lead role of Sara Crewe.

Based on the children’s novel of the same name written by Frances Hodgsen Burnett, "A Little Princess" tells the story of Crewe and her adventures at Miss Minchin’s school.

The ballet features original choreography and a colorful cast of characters all blended into a family friendly story, organizers said.

The performances is 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the high school. Tickets are $15-$18 (plus fees). To purchase tickets, clink on the show link at kenoshadancemusicdrama.com or call 262-605-3951.

The Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts "offers quality dance and music education for students of all ages and abilities," according to staff members. "Performance opportunities offered through Ballet Kenosha foster community, leadership skills, self confidence, motivation and creative thinking."

