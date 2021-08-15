A little Love goes long way

“What we were really looking for is just going out there with the command, making sure our operation was clean, making sure that he was decisive and on point with his decision making. And I thought by and large it was pretty solid,” LaFleur said. “If there’s one thing to just encourage him to continue to do is just, ‘Hey man, you’ve got to let that sucker rip. When you see it, trust what you see. Don’t worry about being perfect, don’t worry about throwing a perfect on-target pass. When you do that, you’re not as accurate. You’ve got to let the ball go.’ But by and large, I think he did a really nice job.”

Asked if that reluctance is common among young quarterbacks, LaFleur replied, “I think it’s a byproduct of him not playing (in a game) for two years. I think it was such a good experience for him to get out there in front of this crowd. And I thought he for the most part did a really nice job.”

Asked what he thought of Love’s performance, Rodgers said during the broadcast, “I thought Jordan did a really nice job. He was efficient throwing the ball, he took what was there. The key for him and any young quarterback is footwork. And if you watched him tonight on many of the plays where he threw the ball really efficiently, he was throwing on the right hitch or (with) no hitch, and that’s when quarterbacks get in a rhythm. That looked good to me.”