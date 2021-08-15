A little Love goes long way

GREEN BAY — In his NFL debut, the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback of the future completed 2 of 6 passes for 7 yards, absorbed two sacks, scrambled twice for 10 yards, and finished with a 42.4 passer rating.
No, that stat line did not belong Jordan Love on Saturday night in the Packers’ 26-7 preseason-opening loss to the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field. Those were the inauspicious numbers Aaron Rodgers put up in his first preseason game, on August 11, 2005.
The point: Just as Rodgers’ performance against the then-San Diego Chargers that night didn’t portend the Pro Football Hall of Fame-caliber career he would author, whatever Love did against the Texans — no matter how eager everyone from general manager Brian Gutekunst, head coach Matt LaFleur or even Love himself were for his debut — was not in any way a make-or-break moment for the 2020 first-round draft pick.
“I was nervous. We played San Diego, the (helmet) headset went out, it was raining,” Rodgers recalled to the Packers TV network during a second-half sideline interview. “The only play I knew off the top off my head to call was Arrow Zebra Cross, so I think that was my only completion of the night. So it wasn’t a great night for me.”
But it was an important milepost in his quarterbacking journey, just as Saturday night was in Love’s. And Love’s odyssey began in earnest with a performance that, on balance, certainly qualified as a success: He completed 12 of 17 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown (110.4 passer rating) before LaFleur pulled him at halftime in favor of No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert because Love had “dinged” his right (throwing) shoulder late in the second quarter on a sack/fumble turnover.
“I thought there was a lot of good things that he did. I thought he made really solid decisions,” LaFleur said. “There were a couple balls that I think he’s got to just let it rip a little bit more and try not to aim it. I thought overall the command, getting in and out of the huddle, it was a pretty clean operation, which is positive.”
LaFleur said he planned on Love playing the first three quarters before turning the game over to Benkert. Instead, LaFleur shared limited information about Love’s injury after the game and Love was set to undergo further tests on Sunday.
“We just thought it was best to let him rest the second half,” LaFleur said.
Said Love: “It just kind of feels like a little strain-ish. We’ll see tomorrow, I’ll see the trainers tomorrow and find out from there. … I think I’ll be ready to go. It was obviously just a precautionary reason, but I think I’ll be ready to go next week.”
Love, who didn’t have a preseason schedule to participate in last summer thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and never suited up during his rookie season as the inactive third quarterback for all 18 games (including playoffs) in 2020, was playing in his first game since the Senior Bowl on January 25, 2020 following his final year at Utah State. His last game with his own team had been in the Frisco Bowl with the Aggies in a 51-41 loss to Kent State on Dec. 20, 2019.
“What we were really looking for is just going out there with the command, making sure our operation was clean, making sure that he was decisive and on point with his decision making. And I thought by and large it was pretty solid,” LaFleur said. “If there’s one thing to just encourage him to continue to do is just, ‘Hey man, you’ve got to let that sucker rip. When you see it, trust what you see. Don’t worry about being perfect, don’t worry about throwing a perfect on-target pass. When you do that, you’re not as accurate. You’ve got to let the ball go.’ But by and large, I think he did a really nice job.”
Asked if that reluctance is common among young quarterbacks, LaFleur replied, “I think it’s a byproduct of him not playing (in a game) for two years. I think it was such a good experience for him to get out there in front of this crowd. And I thought he for the most part did a really nice job.”
Asked what he thought of Love’s performance, Rodgers said during the broadcast, “I thought Jordan did a really nice job. He was efficient throwing the ball, he took what was there. The key for him and any young quarterback is footwork. And if you watched him tonight on many of the plays where he threw the ball really efficiently, he was throwing on the right hitch or (with) no hitch, and that’s when quarterbacks get in a rhythm. That looked good to me.”
Love started the game Saturday night with Rodgers, now in his 17th season and 14th as the starting quarterback, sitting out along with nearly all of the Packers’ starters.
That left Love playing behind an offensive line with only two preferred starters (rookie center Josh Myers, veteran right guard Lucas Patrick) and with potential pass-catchers that did not include the team’s top four wide receivers (Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Randall Cobb) or its top four tight ends (Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney).
LaFleur said he plans on holding out likely opening-day starting tackles Elgton Jenkins and Billy Turner, despite being unhappy with the blocking against the Texans.
“We’ve got a lot to clean up,” LaFleur said.
After back-to-back three-and-out series to start the game, Love got into a groove on his third series. Facing third-and-9 from the Packers’ 13-yard line and another potential three-and-out, Love hit tight end Jace Sternberger down the right seam for a 34-yard pick-up. Sternberger was wide open and caught the ball 25 yards downfield, but the throw was on the mark and delivered with plenty of velocity.
That big gain led to a 10-yard slant to Malik Taylor on third-and-4, followed by a 15-yard completion across the middle by Devin Funchess, who made a terrific one-handed catch on a slightly off-the-mark throw.
Two plays later, the Packers were in the end zone — on a 22-yard catch-and-run by running back Kylin Hill on a screen pass. Although Love only had to flip the ball 4 yards and Hill did the rest behind blocks by Myers, Patrick, guard Jon Runyan and wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins, Love celebrated his first NFL touchdown pass by sprinting to the end zone to join his teammates.
“It felt really good to do that. Wish it wasn’t a screen, but it still felt good to get that first one,” Love said. “That was an awesome run by Kylin. Happy for him, too.”
Love managed only one first down on the next two series, hitting Funchess for a 16-yard gain. He also made one glaring error when he turned the wrong way coming out from under center on a play-action fake on fourth-and-2 and had to throw up a desperation heave to Funchess because of the broken play.
“We called the keeper and Jordan and — this happens from time to time — he just opened up the wrong way,” LaFleur said. “So he threw it up. Just a busted play.”
Then, with LaFleur calling all of his timeouts late in the half in hopes of getting Love the opportunity to run a 2-minute drill before halftime, Love instead made his biggest mistake of the night.
With 53 seconds left in the half, Love dropped back and didn’t sense Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who’d beaten left tackle Yosh Nijman off the left edge, closing in on him. As Love cocked his arm to throw, Greenard swiped at the ball and knocked it from Love’s grasp, with Houston recovering the fumble.
Love stayed in the game to hand off as the Packers ran out the first-half clock after getting the ball back on a Kabion Ento interception, but Love never returned to action.
“I felt I played good,” Love said. “I think it was a slow start, the first two drives not being able to convert those third downs. But then I think we started getting into a little bit of a groove on offense and obviously had that next drive, which was good. But overall, I think played good. (There were) a couple plays where I messed some things up, but things I’ll learn from.
“Obviously, there was a lot of build-up for me to get out there on the field not having preseason last year. It was definitely fun to get this first one out the way. Obviously my plan is to keep building on it and learning from it.”