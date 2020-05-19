A late slump leaves stock market lower after a choppy day

Wall Street kicked off the week with a bang, as optimism about a potential vaccine for COVID-19 and hopes for a U.S. economic recovery in the second half of the year pushed stocks sharply higher Monday, reversing all of the market’s losses so far this month. Tuesday’s selling cut into some of those gains. The S&P 500 is now down 13.7% from its all-time high in February.

Investors are focused on gauging the risk for a second or third wave of coronavirus cases as more swaths of the U.S. reopen for business.

“As long as we have a supportive Fed, a responsive legislative branch that is at least open to considering more stimulus, and we see openings occur on a measured, but consistent basis, we still think there’s still basis for this market to be propelled higher,” Freedman said.

Still, quarterly results from big retailers Tuesday underscore the challenges companies face as long as the outbreak weighs on consumers and compels government officials to mandate restrictions on commerce. Companies that have been able to remain open or effectively amplify their e-commerce business have been able to fare far better than those that have had to temporarily close doors.