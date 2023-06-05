RACINE — Racine residents Carol Burow Gianforte and Jim Mercier will present a nostalgic program about Racine in the 1950s and 1960s: “Summer in the City.”

The free, two-hour program will be presented five times at SC Johnson’s Golden Rondelle Theater, 1525 Howe St.

Gianforte and Mercier “will bring the audience back to their summer memories in four segments by remembering the popular local attractions of Kiddieland, Washington Park Pool, the Westgate and Mid-City outdoor theaters, and the 4th of July parade,” organizers said.

More than 200 photos are featured in the program.

Programs are 1 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10.

Lobby doors will open one hour in advance, with theater seating beginning 30 minutes prior to the programs.

Reservations are suggested; go to scjohnson.com/cip. For more information, email Rondelle@scj.com or leave a message at 262-260-2154.