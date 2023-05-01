RACINE — Racinians Carol Burow Gianforte and Jim Mercier will present a nostalgic program of Racine in the 1950s and 1960s entitled "Summer in the City." The two-hour program, available to the public at no charge, will be presented five times as a community interest program at SC Johnson's Golden Rondelle Theater, 1525 Howe St.

Gianforte and Mercier will bring the audience back to their summer memories in four segments by remembering the popular local attractions of Kiddieland, Washington Park Pool, the Westgate and Mid-City outdoor theaters, and the 4th of July parade. More than 200 photos of these favorite attractions will provide the historical Racine setting, as well as adding to the program's entertainment.

Programs will be held at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, June 6 and 8, and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10. Lobby doors will open one hour in advance with theater seating beginning 30 minutes prior to the programs.