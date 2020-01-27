'A heavy lift in front of us': Year-long series aims to 'transform systems of racism'

RACINE — Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Racine Police Chief Art Howell were among a diverse group of community members who gathered Saturday morning at Gateway Technical College to discuss their concerns about racism.

The discussion was part of the Opening Our Hearts and Minds to End Racism series, a year-long endeavor exploring racism.

“There has been a lot of needed discussion and conversation that has been stirred by the 24/7 reports that have come out,” Mason said.

Media company 24/7 Wall St. ranked the Racine metropolitan area, which encompasses all of Racine County, as having the second-worst racial disparities between white and black Americans. The Racine area was ranked third in 2018 and fourth in 2017.

Mason said that some people have expressed their concerns about what the study means for black area residents, but he also said he has also been in rooms with people who say the study is “BS” and does not paint an accurate representation of the conditions.

“There’s a lot of challenges that come into these conversations about race and about how policy impacts race and how to move to the next level of these conversations that are productive,” Mason said.