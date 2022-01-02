A guide to winter fun in and around Racine

We are a couple of months into winter and here are some ways to make the most of the season right here in Racine County and the surrounding area.

This is a listing of sledding hills in the area, as well as places for snowshoeing, skiing and snowboarding. The only hill that is maintained in Racine is Lockwood Park. Hills are available for sledding but not all are maintained with plowed parking lots.

Sledding, tubing, tobogganing

Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive, Kenosha.

Devor Park (Water Tower Hill), 394 Amanda St., Burlington. Public hill by Cooper School. Free.

Fireman’s Park, 9630 Charles St., Sturtevant. Free.

Fox River Park, 9521 304th Ave., Silver Lake. Bermed sled slide, which provides a long run (weather permitting). Artificial lighting allows night use of this sledding facility. Free.

Heg Memorial Park, 6300 Heg Park Road, Norway. Free.

Ingram Park, 5724 93rd St., Pleasant Prairie. Free.

Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Free.

Lincoln Park, 7010 22nd Ave., Kenosha. Free.

Lockwood Park, 4300 Graceland Blvd., Racine. Free.

North Beach Park, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine. Free.

Paddock Lake, Highway 50 near highways 83/75. Sledding hill is between Central High School and the church to the west. Hill goes from parking lot of church down in to the Central High School soccer fields. Free.

Park High School Bowl, 1901 12th St., Racine. Recommended for older kids. Free.

Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St., Somers. Free.

Reservoir Park, 4400 Maryland Ave., Racine. Free.

Shoop Park, 4510 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. Free.

Silver Lake Park, 27000 85th St., Silver Lake. Free.

Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road, Kenosha. Free.

Skiing, snowboarding

Alpine Valley Resort, W2501 Highway D, Elkhorn. Rustic Bavarian-style motel set in 500 acres, with 20 slopes and 10 chair lifts. Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. For prices, go to alpinevalleyresort.com or call 262-642-7374. For snow trail report, call 262-642-3950.

Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot. The 23 runs offer varied terrain for all skiers and snowboarders; from novices stepping onto the snow for the very first time to experts looking to further push themselves and their sport. Tubing area, 12301 Fox River Road. For schedule and prices, go to wilmotmountain.com or call 262-862-2301.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva. The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva boasts more than 30 acres of downhill ski runs and terrain for all ages and abilities. Hours: Noon-9 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Tickets are purchased in 1.5-hour time slots. Go to grandgeneva.com or call 800-558-3417.

The Rock Snowpark, 7900 Crystal Ridge Road, Franklin. Snow tubing, skiing and snowboarding available. Call 414-235-8818 or go to rocksnowpark.com.

Cross-country skiing, showshoeing

River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. Cross-country ski, snowshoe and kicksled rentals are available. Cross-country ski equipment includes skis, poles and boots. Ski and snowshoe rentals are $12 and are on a first-come basis; kicksled rental is $15 per hour. Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Call 262-639-1515 or go to riverbendracine.org.

Pringle Nature Center (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), 9800 160th Ave., Bristol. Snowshoes are available to rent. Time slots are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tues.-Sat., noon-3 p.m. Sun. Snowshoe rental is $5. Reservations must be made for Sunday. Go to pringlenc.org/rentals.

Ice skating

Ten Club Park, 100 S. First St., Waterford. Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Waterford Area Lions Club hosts a skate shake on site and is open for rentals and snacks Friday night, and Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva. Ice skating and sledding at The Mountain Top (rentals dependent on daily weather conditions). The ice skating rink is located outside of Leinenkugel's Mountain Top Lodge at the ski hill. The sledding hill is also located at the ski hill. Advance reservations are required, $5 per person for 1.5-hour time slots. Rentals are $10. Go to grandgeneva.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0