A festival just for bacon lovers

LAKE GENEVA — Bacon lovers beware. The first Lake Geneva Bacon Fest is scheduled for Saturday, May 8, in Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, rain or shine.

Presented by the Lake Geneva Regional News and sponsored by the City of Lake Geneva, the festival will feature live music and unique bacon creations available for sale from local restaurants and chefs. Visitors can try a wide variety of bacon-inspired dishes, treats and drinks while listening to live music from local performing artists.

The number of attendees allowed in at one time will be limited to allow space for social distancing. Face masks are recommended when a person is not able to distance, and may be required depending on the regulations in place at the time of the event.

Tickets cost $5 in advance or $10 at the gate. Tickets are grouped by anticipated entry time. People should select their ticket based on their arrival time, and may stay as long as they like. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/756727-0.

