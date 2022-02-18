A favorite of Rodgers returns, Packers hire Clements as QB coach

GREEN BAY — Even though Tom Clements hasn’t coached Aaron Rodgers in five years, the Green Bay Packers four-time NFL MVP quarterback hasn’t forgotten the lessons he learned from his longtime position coach.

In fact, Rodgers brought Clements’ name up late in the regular season, while explaining his decision-making process on an early pass to Davante Adams during the Packers’ Jan. 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Rodgers had deliberately violated one of the three rules Clements had set for him during their 11 seasons together, beginning in 2006 when Rodgers was a second-year backup behind Brett Favre and Clements was hired by then-rookie head coach Mike McCarthy.

“I wanted to set the tone with ‘Tae’ early on and throw him the ball on the second play of the game, regardless of the coverage,” Rodgers said of a 19-yard completion to Adams on his first pass of what would become a 37-10 Packers victory. “I usually don't do that. I learned from Tom Clements (not to).

“We always had three mortal sins, the quarterback: Don't throw late down the middle. Don't make any blind throws. And no premeditated decisions. And so, with all apologies to Tom and his excellent training over the years, I kind of had a premeditated decision to throw it to Davante on that play.”

Six weeks after fracturing one of Clements’ tenets, Rodgers can have a refresher course with one of his favorite coaches and longtime confidantes.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Friday that the team has hired Clements as quarterbacks coach — a move that could sway Rodgers to return to the Packers for an 18th season as he considers his options for the 2022 season.

In fact, it’s possible that Rodgers, who had lengthy after-the-season conversations with at least several members the Packers’ leadership — LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst, director of football operations Russ Ball and/or team president/CEO Mark Murphy — might’ve had a reunion with Clements on his request list when he met with LaFleur following the team’s season-ending 13-10 NFC Divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Clements would replace Luke Getsy, who departed to become the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator and play-caller. The 37-year-old Getsy, another of Rodgers’ favorite coaches, began his Packers coaching career in 2014, when Clements was on McCarthy’s staff.

The Packers had also lost offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who became the Denver Broncos’ head coach, and tight ends coach Justin Outten, who left to serve as Hackett’s offensive coordinator in Denver, this offseason as well.

Clements, who is set to turn 69 in June, served as the Packers’ quarterbacks coach from 2006 through 2011, their offensive coordinator from 2012 through 2014 and McCarthy’s associate head coach in 2015 and 2016. After he and McCarthy parted ways following the 2016 season, Clements spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons out of football before serving as the Arizona Cardinals’ quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator in 2019 and 2020. He announced his retirement following the 2020 season.

Being reunited with his consigliere would certainly appear to be a huge selling point for Rodgers to return for another season instead of requesting a trade to another team or retiring. It would also be consistent with the Packers’ obvious willingness to do whatever it takes to get Rodgers back under center following his back-to-back MVP seasons in the wake of Gutekunst’s 2020 first-round selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love as his heir apparent.

It’s hard to imagine Clements agreeing to come out of retirement to tutor Love, although Rodgers does credit Clements for being such a vital influence on him as a young quarterback himself.

But, the source said, the Packers’ hiring of Clements is not the result of Rodgers already having committed to return to the Packers for the 2022 season. Rather, it appears to be just another step the team is taking to appease its future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback in hopes of him coming back.

Speaking in a Zoom call with reporters last week after accepting his MVP award in advance of Super Bowl LVI, Rodgers said he had not yet made up his mind about his future football plans.

“I have not made any decision yet,” Rodgers said from the annual NFL Honors event at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif. “To be honest, I've just been easing into the offseason and excited about being here tonight. It feels like a dream — surreal, for sure. Obviously, (losing in the NFC Divisional round was) not how we wanted to finish the season, but to be sitting here as a four-time MVP, it's crazy. I'm so thankful.

“I'll make a decision in due time — and not in a ton of time. I'll give the team plenty of time to do what they’ve got to do. And I think that time is coming. Shoot, what day is today again? It's like the 10th or something? Yeah, there's going to be a decision in the near future, and I'm not going to keep a lot of people waiting.”

Asked about that decision-making process, Rodgers replied in part, “(You have to) lean into understanding what it takes to revamp and feel like what’s the best place, the best decision for me moving forward — not really place, more just what does it feel like to commit to a season if that’s what I want to do.

“I talked at length at various times about being comfortable walking away and just not playing, and I don’t want to create more questions than I probably already have, but I don’t fear retirement, I don’t fear moving on. I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished, proud that I’ve accomplished it in Green Bay over the last 17 years and excited about the future, whatever that ends up being or looking like.

“(I’m) also still highly competitive and still (have) that bitter taste from the divisional game. So definitely a lot to weigh. But (I’m) thankful for the Packers organization and the conversations that we had at the end of the season and just the way the whole season went.”

