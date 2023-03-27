WIND LAKE — A day of Easter events will take place on Saturday, April 8.

The Wind Lake Lions Club will host a Breakfast with Easter Bunny at 9 a.m. at Norway Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road. Tickets cost $3 in advance through Norway Parks & Recreation or $5 at the door.

Easter games provided by Norway Lutheran Church youth will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the church grounds, 6321 Heg Park Road. Coffee will be provided by NLC Outreach.

An Easter egg hunt including three golden eggs with a special prize will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Colonel Heg Memorial Park, 6300 Heg Park Road.