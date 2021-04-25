A cut above the rest: Grove Outdoor Power provides quality outdoor equipment and services

Jerry Andersen, current owner of Lee’s, said Brian was a great employee.

“It’s nice to see that it became one of his passions,” Andersen said, of Brian starting a new business from what he learned at Lee’s.

Grove Outdoor Power has won several awards since its inception, including a President’s Club award in 2019 from one of its suppliers, Toro. The Lehmans said they weren’t expecting their small business to become so successful.

“I didn’t set any goals for myself, but if I did, I’ve already exceeded every single one of them,” Brian said.

The Lehmans said although they are stationed in Union Grove, they service all of Racine County and surrounding communities.

“We’ve had more and more people coming through, hearing who we are and liking us when they meet us,” Thera said. “They come back because we treat our customers like our own family.”