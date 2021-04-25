A cut above the rest: Grove Outdoor Power provides quality outdoor equipment and services

UNION GROVE — Grove Outdoor Power, located at 19529 Durand Ave. in Union Grove, has been in operation since 2014, with powerhouse couple Brian and Thera Lehman as its owners.
“We started from nothing,” said Brian, a Park High School graduate. The two opened up the storefront in 2015 and got married in 2019.
“It’s been nice to see all of our growth these years,” said Thera, a Union Grove High School graduate.
Grove Outdoor Power is the area’s leading outdoor power equipment business, according to its website. It houses Toro, Stihl, Briggs & Stratton, Kawasaki and Kohler brands.
It also offers small engine repair, blade sharpening, chainsaw blade sharpening and cut-to-size chainsaw blades. It is able to get most parts and service most major brands of outdoor power equipment, its website said.
Brian said he has been working in outdoor power equipment for about 30 years.
“Since high school, this is what I’ve done,” Brian said, adding he worked at Lee’s True Value Hardware at 1950 Taylor Avenue when he first began.
Roy Christensen, who worked at Lee’s from the late 1940s until he died in the 1990s, was his biggest teacher; “He helped me get started,” Brian said.
Jerry Andersen, current owner of Lee’s, said Brian was a great employee.
“It’s nice to see that it became one of his passions,” Andersen said, of Brian starting a new business from what he learned at Lee’s.
Grove Outdoor Power has won several awards since its inception, including a President’s Club award in 2019 from one of its suppliers, Toro. The Lehmans said they weren’t expecting their small business to become so successful.
“I didn’t set any goals for myself, but if I did, I’ve already exceeded every single one of them,” Brian said.
The Lehmans said although they are stationed in Union Grove, they service all of Racine County and surrounding communities.
“We’ve had more and more people coming through, hearing who we are and liking us when they meet us,” Thera said. “They come back because we treat our customers like our own family.”
For more information on Grove Outdoor Power, visit its website at www.groveoutdoorpower.com. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon and closed on Sundays.