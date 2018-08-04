Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy have become friends more by location than youth. They live near each other in South Florida and said they spent last weekend practicing together at The Bear’s Club.
Sunday at Firestone will be the eighth time this year they play together in a tournament, and the number grows next week when they play the opening two rounds with Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship.
But this is the first time a trophy is at stake.
Thomas pulled away from the pack with five birdies in the middle of his round Saturday for a 3-under 67, giving him a three-shot lead over McIlroy and Ian Poulter going into the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational at Akron, Ohio.
“We’ve played together a lot in tournaments, but never in this kind of situation,” Thomas said.
McIlroy played bogey-free on a Firestone course that finally started to get firm, atoning for a few missed birdie chances with key par putts. He already has won at Bay Hill this year, though he felt he should have won more. He has been runner-up three times, most recently at the British Open two weeks ago.
“I played well enough to win a few times this year and I only got over the line once,” McIlroy said. “Tomorrow is a great opportunity to try and win again. I’ll need a good round. I’m still a few behind. But yeah, I’m getting a little sick of the second places.”
McIlroy made up three shots in the final round in 2014 when he rallied to beat Sergio Garcia at Firestone. It might be a taller order to take on Thomas, who already has won twice this season and appears to have found his touch with the putter.
Starting with a pitching wedge from 129 yards into the breeze to 6 feet at No. 6, Thomas made birdie on every other hole through the 14th to pull away.
No one could keep pace with Thomas, least of all Tiger Woods.
Starting the third round Saturday five shots behind, Woods didn’t make a birdie until a 12-foot putt on the 12th hole, and he didn’t make another. He wound up with a 73, leaving him 11 shots back and ending his streak of 10 straight rounds at par or better dating to the U.S. Open.
“It was very similar to the first day,” Woods said. “Wasn’t very sharp that first day, but I made everything. So today was about the same, and I didn’t make anything.”
That wasn’t a problem for Thomas, whose six birdies included a chip-in from 30 feet behind the green on the par-3 12th.
CHAMPIONS: Across the Atlantic Ocean last weekend, Kenny Perry was already looking ahead to this weekend’s 3M Championship at Blaine, Minn.
With all his accomplishments at the TPC Twin Cities, who could blame him?
Perry shot a 12-under-par 60 and leads the PGA Tour Champions event by five shots over Glen Day.
From 212 yards on No. 18, he missed shooting 59 by inches.
“I hit the prettiest 5-iron I could ever hit. When I heard everybody yell really loud I knew it was close,” Perry said. The ball barely scooted by on the right, leaving an 8-foot putt for eagle.
His two-round score of 126 is a tournament record.
“I’m really blown away by my round today. That’s a confidence builder; it tells me I still can do it and I’m not quite washed up yet,” said Perry.
He had shoulder surgery late last year and called this season “erratic” with two top-10 finishes in nine previous events.
Perry won this event in 2014 and 2015 and has finished worse than seventh once in seven appearances.
Hale Irwin is the only three-time winner of the tournament, in its 26th and final year. The tournament will be replaced by the PGA Tour’s 3M Open next July.
LPGA: Pornanong Phatlum made the Royal Lytham course sing for her again as she held on to her overnight one-shot lead of the Women’s British Open after the third round at Lytham St. Annes, England.
Pornanong has been singing Thai songs in her head to calm herself on a links course she admits to struggling on. Though any struggling hasn’t been apparent, yet.
She birdied the third, sixth, eighth, and 11th holes, and dropped her first shot of the major on the par-3 12th, a bogey. It added up to a solid 3-under-par 69 and the prospect of a first win on the LPGA Tour, let alone a first major title.
“Singing in my head makes me come down more, not get too nervous,” Pornanong said.
She was at 13 under overall, one stroke ahead of playing partner Georgina Hall of England, whose scrambling through an erratic round kept her in contention also for a first major title. She birdied three of the last four holes to join Pornanong in the final group on Sunday.
Ryu So-yeon was third at 11 under, one shot behind Hall after climbing the leaderboard with a run of six birdies from the fifth to the 12th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.