RACINE — Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St., presents the opening of "A Collection of Memories" from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5, during First Fridays.

People can step back in time for a look at 65 diecast cars (18 scale) which are detailed replicas of vintage cars from the 30s through 2000. Patrons can reminisce while looking at Corvettes, Chevy Impalas, Thunderbirds, Studebakers, VWs, Woodies and many more.

Images of Downtown Racine stores taken by architect Robert Hartmann in the 1970s will also be on view including Zahn's, Eitel's, Haddon's and Mohr Jones.

Refreshments will be served from 4 to 9 p.m.