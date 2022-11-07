A collaboration of art and poetry

RACINE — “Art + Poetry = ARTERY: Coffee House and Poetry Reading” takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the Lake Room at Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 2000 Wisconsin Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

This free collaborative fine arts show features visual artwork from Spectrum Gallery artists accompanied by poetry created by members of the Root River Poets based on the artworks. Refreshments will be served in a coffee house environment.

Artists include Mark Janiuk, Katrina Hjelmgren, Billie Morrow, Carol Lee Saffioti-Hughes, Sonja Sinclair, Jo Thul, Kathi Wilson and Denise Zingg, with many artworks for sale as well. Poets include Sandy Christensen, Joe Engel, Stephen Kalmar II, Todd Krewal, Jean Preston, Nick Ramsey, Alex Reilly, Carol Lee Saffioti-Hughes, Kathrine Yets and Darin Zimpel.

After the poets read their work, there will be an open mic for other poets to read their work. The creative collaboration is encouraged to continue, as the public is invited to respond to the artwork and poetry by drawing or writing on the newsprint-covered walls.

The show is open to the public through Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted. Tours for groups and individuals can be arranged by calling Spectrum at 262-634-4345.