"A Christmas Story' presented by Lakeside Players
"A Christmas Story' presented by Lakeside Players

KENOSHA — In a year when so many events have gone online only, Kenosha’s Lakeside Players community theater troupe is performing an in-person holiday show.

“A Christmas Story” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18-19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee’s Department Store. Their consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!”

Tickets cost $18 for adults and $15 students and seniors. Go to rhodecenter.org or call 262-657-7529.

Masks are required to be worn at all times inside the theater and capacity is limited.

