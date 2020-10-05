'A Christmas Story' auditions scheduled

KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will hold auditions for "A Christmas Carol" from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 13-14, at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

Humorist Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee's Department Store. The consistent response: "You'll shoot your eye out!" All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here.

There are roles for two men, two women, five boys and two girls. Other small roles of various ages are needed. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script and reciting a favorite Christmas Song from memory.

Performances will be held Dec. 4-19. For more information, go to rhodecenter.org or call 262-748-4357.

