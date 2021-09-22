'A Christmas Story' auditions planned by Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for the first show of its 84th season, “A Christmas Story,” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 4-5, at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Ralphie Parker only has one wish: to wake up Christmas morning with the coveted Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun under his tree. While he plans and schemes to ensure it arrives, he’s met with the same response again and again, “You’ll shoot your eye out!” One of the most iconic holiday movies hilariously comes to life on stage, complete with all its pink-bunny-suit, glowing-leg-lamp, triple-dog-daring glory.
Roles are available for two men and two women of any age, plus two girls and five boys children’s roles for ages 12 and above. More information about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition.
Both actors and crew members will be required to be fully vaccinated to volunteer on productions (proof required). Masks will be required to be worn when attending auditions and may only be removed only while actively auditioning.
Auditions will be conducted by director Doug Instenes and consist of a cold reading from the script. Individuals of all ethnicities and levels of experience are invited to audition.
Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. The show will go into rehearsal in October and will be performed weekends, Dec. 3-19.
