RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, and from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth St.
Capturing the hearts of audience members young and old alike, Ebenezer Scrooge returns to tell the story of redemption and hope. A stingy miser, Scrooge faces the consequences of his life through the visits of three ghosts — Past, Present, and Future. He learns the importance of family and friendship in one night, spreading love and charity from that day forward.
The show requires a large ensemble with roles for men, women and children ages 10 and older. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition. Those interested in auditioning must sign up for an hour time slot by calling the Theatre Guild at 262-633-4218. They should bring sheet music and sing a prepared song. An accompanist will be provided. Auditionees will be shown choreography and be asked to perform a dance audition.
Director is Douglas Instenes. “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” performs weekends with a few daytime performances for school groups Dec. 7-16.
