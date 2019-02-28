The JoBros are back
The Jonas Brothers announced Thursday that they have officially reunited and were set to debut a new single, “Sucker,” late Thursday night. Released via Republic Records, the track is the band’s first new music in six years.
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas announced the news with a teaser for “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The video showed the group partaking in the popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment and singing along to a few bars of the new song.
“It’s nice to be able to finally tell somebody — we’ve kept this a secret now for seven or eight months,” said Nick in the clip. “This is basically our first performance back. We’ve gotta dust off the cobwebs.”
The Jonas Brothers will take over CBS’ “The Late Late Show” from Monday through March 7 on CBS with an exclusive interview on their reunion, as well as some sketches, games and the premiere performance of their new song.
“Sucker” is the band’s first new release since 2013’s LP “Live” and singles “First Time” and “Pom Poms.” The Jonas’ last studio album was 2009’s “Lines, Vines and Trying Times.”
The group split in October 2013, two days before a scheduled tour, due to what a spokesperson cited as a “deep rift in the band” and “big disagreement over their music direction.”
Each member has since pursued solo careers, and Joe formed the group DNCE.
Martha Stewart working with Snoop’s cannabis partner
Domestic diva Martha Stewart said Thursday she is partnering with Canopy Growth Corp. to assist in developing new products that contain non-psychoactive CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoids.
First to come will be offerings for pets. Stewart didn’t specify what those products might be.
Canada-based Canopy Growth is one of the most high-profile companies in the rapidly growing cannabis market. It sells marijuana, oils and other products for medical and recreational users. Canopy said it will benefit from Stewart’s decades of experience marketing consumer products.
Canopy also makes products for rapper Snoop Dogg’s Leafs by Snoop cannabis line. Stewart and Snoop are friends who co-host the VH1 talk show “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”
42nd state to make revenge porn illegal
ALBANY, N.Y. — Lawmakers in New York voted to join 41 other states in criminalizing revenge porn Thursday, passing legislation that would make it a misdemeanor to disseminate explicit photos of a person without consent.
The measure would also allow victims to file lawsuits against the person responsible for distributing the photos. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo supports the bill and is expected to sign it into law. Additionally, it would allow victims to seek a court order to have the images taken down.
New Seuss
NEW YORK — There is no muse like Dr. Seuss.
An unfinished manuscript by the late children’s author is the basis for “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum,” coming Sept. 3. Random House Children’s Books announced Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, which has a look “both subtly Seussian and wholly his own.” The book features horse artwork by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock among others and will include cameos from such Seuss favorites as the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat.
Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, died in 1991. A posthumous release in 2015, “What Pet Should I Get,” was a best-seller.
Small theaters forced to cancel ‘Mockingbird’
NEW YORK — Dozens of community and nonprofit theaters across the U.S. have been forced to abandon productions of “To Kill a Mockingbird” under legal threat by Broadway and Hollywood producer Scott Rudin. The combative move has prompted calls for a boycott of Rudin’s work.
Rudin is arguing that author Harper Lee signed over to him exclusive worldwide rights to the title of the novel and that Rudin’s current adaptation on Broadway — written by Aaron Sorkin — is the only version allowed to be performed.
That means different adaptations have had to be scuttled in such small venues as the Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City; Mugford Street Players in Marblehead, Massachusetts; and the Kavinoky Theatre in Buffalo, New York, as well as a planned United Kingdom and Ireland tour. They had licensed the rights for a different version, written by Christopher Sergel and licensed by The Dramatic Publishing Company or DPC.
In a statement, Rudin defended his position. “We hate to ask anybody to cancel any production of a play anywhere, but the productions in question as licensed by DPC infringe on rights licensed to us by Harper Lee directly,” he said.
Book publishers prep for Mueller report
NEW YORK — If and when the Mueller report is released, publishers plan to have books ready.
On Thursday, Scribner and The Washington Post announced a joint project for an “instant” bound and e-book edition of special counsel Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated summation on alleged ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Skyhorse Press also plans a book. Government reports are not copyrighted and can be released by multiple publishers.
Once Mueller turns in his findings, at a date still undetermined, Attorney General William Barr will decide what to make public.
Previous government releases have become best-sellers, including “The Starr Report” on President Bill Clinton, and the Warren Commission study on President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. The 9/11 commission report on the 2001 terrorist attacks received a National Book Award nomination in 2004.
90210 star in hospital
LOS ANGELES — Actor Luke Perry has been hospitalized following reports that he suffered a stroke.
“Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital,” Perry’s spokesman confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday.
The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to a call on Wednesday morning for an “unspecified medical aid request,” according to a spokesman for the department. Humphrey could not confirm additional details, but said a paramedic ambulance transported a person to a local hospital.
The 52-year-old actor, most recently seen on the CW show “Riverdale,” reportedly suffered a stroke, according to TMZ, though Perry’s spokesman declined to confirm that information.
The health scare comes a day after Fox announced a six-episode revival of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” the hit 1990s TV drama that starred Perry among others. However, he has not yet been attached to the project.
Frampton draws attention to rare illness
BALTIMORE — Doctors at Johns Hopkins University hope to raise awareness and funds for research following famed guitarist Peter Frampton’s announcement that he has a rare muscular disease.
Frampton’s physician, Lisa Christopher-Stine, is the director of the Johns Hopkins Myositis Center. She tells The Baltimore Sun that she and Frampton spoke years ago about potentially becoming a voice for inclusion body myositis. Because the disease is rare, it’s difficult to generate funding.
The disease causes weakness in the legs, forearms and fingers. Its cause is still unknown. As it will eventually prevent Frampton from playing guitar, the 68-year-old is embarking on a farewell tour this summer.
He’s also launched a fund at Hopkins to which he’ll donate $1 per ticket sold.
Hopkins is also participating in two clinical trials for possible treatments.
NYC Ballet picks post-scandal leaders in #MeToo era
NEW YORK — It’s a pas de deux: New York City Ballet has chosen two former dancers — a man and a woman — to lead the company in the #MeToo era, following the scandal that ended with the retirement of longtime artistic director Peter Martins.
