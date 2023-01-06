91 challanges filed against Mount Pleasant challengers

MOUNT PLEASANT — A total of 91 election challanges were filed Friday against the four Mount Pleasant Village Board candidates challenging incumbents.

The complaints were filed by Sam Wahlen, who said he is working on current Village President Dave DeGroot’s election team.

The 91 complaints are all errors on the candidates' filing paperwork required to appear on ballots for the April 4 election. The four candidates — Kelly Gallaher, Travis Yanke, Kim Mahoney and Eric Martinez — have until Monday at 5 p.m. to make corrections and respond by affidavit.

Gallaher, who is running for village president against incumbent Dave DeGroot, is among the candidates whose paperwork has been challenged.

Gallaher has been a vocal critic against the village board as spokesperson for A Better Mount Pleasant, a government watchdog organization. Gallaher is also a longtime critic of the Foxconn project.

Her decision to run for village president stemmed from what she saw as a need for leadership.

This is the second set of complaints filed this week by Wahlen against the four candidates after his initial set of complaints were rejected by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The initial complaints filed Tuesday against the candidates were dismissed Friday by the WEC becuase they were not notarized by a notary public. Wahlen then resubmitted all 91 challanges that same day and had them notarized by the Mount Pleasant deputy village clerk.

The complaints were about errors found in the signatures collected by the candidates. Many of the errors are for misspellings of names, invalid addresses and incorrect dates.

Gallaher was quick to dismiss many of the complaints.

One of the complaints was regarding Gallaher's legal name, Kelly Gallaher-Dimler, which she filed on her candidate paperwork. That is different than recent court filings, where her name was listed as Kelly Gallaher. Gallaher said the court filings were incorrect.

Another listed complaint was that one of the signers was a felon, which Gallaher says is not true and is a case of mistaken identity.

"Candidate papers are not difficult, even if you make a mistake you can amend it. Nomination papers are pretty straightforward — just read the directions," Gallaher said in a statement. "You would have to actually try hard to get 91 things wrong. Mr. Wahlen challenged approximately 73% of our signatures. We are not that dumb or lazy."

Wahlen, a self-proclaimed spokesperson for the DeGroot campaign, told The Journal Times Saturday that he was the only one filing challenges against the candidates, saying there was no involvement from DeGroot or any other candidate.

"I have found that Mrs. Gallaher and her candidates in past elections have had numerous issues with their filings," Wahlen said. "So I thought it was imperative that we closely examine them this time as well."

Wahlen also said that dismissing the initial set of complaints was an "unusual step" by the WEC.

"I have been reviewing and offering challenges to election packets since 2010, and this is the first time that WEC has required they be notarized," Wahlen said.

Wahlen went on to say that state law requires the complaints be verified but says nothing about notarization. Wahlen has also complained to the WEC that the four candidates are receiving special treatment in getting an extension on the complaints.

Despite issuing the complaints, Wahlen says the four challengers are "more than welcome" to repair and submit the documentation.

"More power to them," Wahlen said. "It's a democratic process; if they want to run they absolutely should run. But it's extremely important after the last couple of years, both on the national (stage) and statewide and locally, that we ensure political candidates follow democratic processes."

