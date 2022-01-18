8-year-old fatally shot in Milwaukee identified

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the young girl fatally shot over the weekend in Milwaukee.

Police say they are investigating the death of 8-year-old Tiana Huddleston as a homicide.

A 47-year-old man is accused of handling a firearm that discharged and struck the girl, who died at a nearby hospital on Saturday. The man was taken into custody.

Evidence markers could be seen at the back porch of a residence on West Highland Avenue late Saturday afternoon. A group of about 10 people stood near the scene, consoling a woman overcome with emotion, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the death “heartbreaking” and said “mistaken gunfire has extinguished another innocent life.” Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office in the upcoming days, police said.

“Please, put down the guns,” the mayor said. “If you have a gun in your home, secure it with a trigger lock or in a safe. Never, never handle a gun near children.”

