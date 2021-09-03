This 5000+ sf brick manor has been exquisitely renovated without disturbing its original 1931 quality & charm. Need versatility? This is it. The second floor includes a self-contained suite with living room, bedroom, full kitchen, and bath for in-laws or guests. Five add'l bedrooms each has its own walk-in closet. For entertaining, the huge remodeled kitchen, spacious fireplaced living room, and generous dining room will work nicely. For relaxing, you'll appreciate the family/game room. For meetings and conferences, utilize the black walnut library & den on the 1st floor as well as the theatre & fireplaced studio in the additional square footage downstairs. Located on a private wooded 2.5 ac parcel with 3-car garage, add'l 1.5 car garage, & private courtyard. 20 mins from Mitchell Field.
7 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charges: Barber admits to killing Andre Sandoval; claimed the 21-year-old refused to pay for haircut
RACINE — A man was killed following an argument over a haircut fee Saturday, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
A servant-leader slain: Friends, family remember Andre Sandoval, 21-year-old killed outside salon Saturday
-
- 3 min to read
The killing of Sandoval was the Greater Racine Area's third shooting death in 15 days.
One man is in custody, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
UPDATE: Masks may not be required yet in the City of Racine; mandate to legally go in effect Saturday
Read this story to find out the rules are being put back in place.
-
- 3 min to read
Video shows heroin being removed from a box of evidence in the Racine Police Department. But no photos or videos have been brought forward showing the drugs actually being found in the home they were allegedly taken from.
A 24-year-old who shot another man in the chest will serve 10 years in prison, despite the fact that the sister of the man he shot said they had forgiven him and didn't want to see him go to prison.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stalking a Target employee, also had 4.3 grams of meth on him.
RACINE — A Racine man who said he volunteers at a school to help children learn to read allegedly had multiple images of child pornography on …
According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the man admitted to having looked for and downloaded child porn from the internet.
A mask mandate could be back in place as soon as Tuesday in the City of Racine. An ordinance that would allow enforcement of a revived mask mandate is to be discussed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a special City Council meeting.