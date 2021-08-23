This 5000+ sf brick manor has been exquisitely renovated without disturbing its original 1931 quality & charm. Need versatility? This is it. The second floor includes a self-contained suite with living room, bedroom, full kitchen, and bath for in-laws or guests. Five add'l bedrooms each has its own walk-in closet. For entertaining, the huge remodeled kitchen, spacious fireplaced living room, and generous dining room will work nicely. For relaxing, you'll appreciate the family/game room. For meetings and conferences, utilize the black walnut library & den on the 1st floor as well as the theatre & fireplaced studio in the additional square footage downstairs. Located on a private wooded 2.5 ac parcel with 3-car garage, add'l 1.5 car garage, & private courtyard. 20 mins from Mitchell Field.
7 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $1,199,000
